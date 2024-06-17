Preserving the soul of Fort McHenry

BALTIMORE — Fort McHenry stood undaunted during the War of 1812, as the British were unable to get through its defenses. The strength and valor of the military that day moved Francis Scott Key to write what would later become the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

In 1939, the year that WWII started, McHenry was re-designated as a "National Monument and Historic Shrine." It's recorded as the only site to have this title.

Today, troops are helping to refortify the stronghold.

60 naval sailors and marines from Norfolk, VA, are volunteering at the historical site to assist with maintenance and restoration. This is the stuff that folks working at the site simply can’t get to because of everyday operations.

“They jumped in and asked, ’How can we help Fort McHenry during our time here?,’” said Mark Wilson, Exhibit Specialist at Fort McHenry. “The armed forces is dedication to service. They have given this portion of their lives to their country, and not only when they are doing their everyday operations at their duty stations, but when they’re at an event [Fleet Week] that’s more fun than typical, they are still looking to give back.”