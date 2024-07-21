Pres. Biden's decision heard around the globe and local political reactions

After President Biden stated in his letter to the nation on Sunday afternoon he would not push for reelection, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the prospective nominee.
Local leaders took to X, formally known as Twitter, to thank Biden for his service and willingness to make what many political pundits deem the "right or only" choice for the country.
President Biden has been one of the best, most accomplished presidents of my lifetime.— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 21, 2024
He’s been a true partner to Baltimore and a champion in the fight to end gun violence everywhere.
We’ll continue that fight together for the remainder of his tenure. https://t.co/1Dq2nIERud
I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 21, 2024
Thank you for everything, President @JoeBiden. Now, let's come together and elect my friend, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/mzJxajZofh— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) July 21, 2024
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen:
“Joe Biden has time and again shown our nation the true meaning of a dedicated public servant. Over the last four years – and throughout his decades of prior service – he has delivered on behalf of the American people, working to better the lives of millions, while never forgetting where he came from and who he was fighting for. President Biden has always put our country first, and in making this decision, he has once again done what he thinks is best for the future of our democracy. His legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come. There’s still more work to be done – and I know the President is committed to seeing it through.”