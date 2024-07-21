Pres. Biden's decision heard around the globe and local political reactions

After President Biden stated in his letter to the nation on Sunday afternoon he would not push for reelection, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the prospective nominee.

Local leaders took to X, formally known as Twitter, to thank Biden for his service and willingness to make what many political pundits deem the "right or only" choice for the country.

President Biden has been one of the best, most accomplished presidents of my lifetime.



He’s been a true partner to Baltimore and a champion in the fight to end gun violence everywhere.



We’ll continue that fight together for the remainder of his tenure. https://t.co/1Dq2nIERud — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 21, 2024

I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition.



The only way out of this… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 21, 2024

Thank you for everything, President @JoeBiden. Now, let's come together and elect my friend, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/mzJxajZofh — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) July 21, 2024