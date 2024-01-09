Preparing for the storm

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Two decades have passed since Isabel decimated the waterfront community of Bowleys Quarters, and Ron Hogg says after that once-in-a-lifetime storm, he won’t be getting much sleep tonight just in case there could be a second one.

“I’ll be up and I’ll be watching, because like in the garage. It went in the garage before and that’s a mess,” said Hogg, “There’s just a lot of work to do before it even starts raining.”

At the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Company, work began two days ago to prepare for the storm and its potential impacts.

“We’re closely monitoring the weather,” said Chief Shannon Stallings, “At this point, it’s hard to say. As the storm progresses, it could speed up. It could slow down. We’re thinking some of the greater impact could happen late afternoon into the evening and maybe even the early hours of the morning. We’re trying to monitor the winds in conjunction with the tides and if everything aligns, it could be fairly catastrophic, but if everything goes its separate ways with the winds changing direction and the tides going out then we don’t have much to worry about at that point.”

The chief says people should remain vigilant and listen for emergency updates or evacuation orders just to be on the safe side.

