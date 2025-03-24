Priest charged with child sex abuse, Baltimore County Police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police announced Monday that a priest was arrested for sex crimes dating back to the 1990's.

William "Father Bill" Mannion, 62, was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit were made aware of the past sexual abuse back in October 2023.

Authorities say the abuse occurred from 1991 through 1994 in the 600 block of St. Agnes Lane.

Mannion was charged with second degree child abuse and other sex offenses.

Detectives believe there may be more victims of Mannion's abuse and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.