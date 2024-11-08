Watch Now
Pre-screened passenger gained unauthorized access to BWI tarmac

LINTHICUM, Md. — A disturbance on BWI's airfield lands a passenger in handcuffs.

It happened around 9am Thursday.

Somehow a ticketed traveler gained unauthorized access to the tarmac outside Gate D-40.

Airport officials denied claims the passenger illegally boarded an airport elevator vehicle.

The passenger was pre-screened by TSA prior to the incident.

No motive was revealed, but Maryland Transportation Authority Police took custody of the individual, preventing any impact to airline operations.

