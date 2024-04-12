Pre-arranged online sale turns into gunfire in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — An online meet-up turns violent in Elkton.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said a pre-arranged sale was supposed to take place at a home on Appaloosa Trail.

Two sellers reportedly went to the home to complete the scheduled transaction.

The homeowner told police the individuals instead pulled guns on them.

At some point shots were fired, leaving one of the gunmen injured. How this happened and who pulled the trigger remains under investigation. Police would not say what was being sold, or from what online platform.

By the time deputies arrived at the home, there were no victims, only shell casings and a trail of blood.

Just a few minutes later, police got word of a gunshot victim being dropped off in Aberdeen before being taken to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Investigators are consulting with the State's Attorney's Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.