Pratt Street Market opens for the season

BALTIMORE — Downtown Baltimore was giving off summertime vibes Thursday with the opening of the annual Pratt Street Market.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as people strolled the block between Charles and Light streets, selecting lunch from a cultural buffet of food and treats prepared on the spot.

And doing a little shopping, too, from books to art and candles.

After being couped up in their offices all winter, workers like Karena Evans and Monica Cooper were glad to get out for a lunchtime stroll.

“I got some great food, some great Caribbean food,” Evans says. “I got some great information, and my lemonade is amazing. This was a great treat. Just look at the sun.”

The Pratt Street Market is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October. It’s sponsored by the Downtown Partnership and PNC Bank.

“If you are in the downtown area and you want to come and have a good lunch from local businesses, a really good lunch, come down here and support,” Cooper says. “Downtown Partnership has all these local businesses here.”