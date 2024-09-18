Powered by hope, Hyundai is spinning its wheels to cure pediatric cancer

BALTIMORE — The Hyundai Hope on Wheels initiative understands the journey towards a cure for pediatric cancer has been long and requires an array of different drivers to reach the destination.

According to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, "pediatric cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children in the U.S."

To combat cancer, the group has been awarding grants to medical professionals specializing in cancer research.

On Tuesday, two doctors at Johns Hopkins got a boost for their research.

Dr. Eric Raabe received $400,000 to support his research to advance therapeutic options for aggressive, hard to treat pediatric brain tumors.

Dr. Yiouli Ktena received $250,000 to support her research to optimize allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation outcomes.

As is customary, children battling cancer took part in the “Handprint Ceremony.”

Their hands were painted then pressed on Hyundai cars.

These vehicles hit the road across the U.S. to creatively spread awareness of the Hyundai Hope on Wheels program.