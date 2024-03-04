Power Plant to Power Park

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County will acquire key parts of the former crane power plant, which is in Middle River. The plan is to preserve the site in order to repurpose it as a park. The plant was bought by Forsite Development after it closed in 2018.

Forsite has been removing pollution and contaminants from the land in tandem with the Maryland Department of the Environment for the last six years.



There’s a lot of green to go around, as this prospective parkland is near Gunpowder Falls State Park and Seneca Creek. This would possibly create a regional park network that Marylanders can enjoy in addition to water trail access.

The purchase will be fully realized once Baltimore County secures funding from the Maryland Open Space Program. This would provide the resources needed to secure not only financial assistance but also technical assistance to further enhance and develop the space.

This comes as another big piece of the puzzle: Maryland wants to reduce 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.