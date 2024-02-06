Potholes are putting holes in Marylander's wallets

MARYLAND — Extreme weather changes can cause potholes, and potholes have been putting holes in Marylander's wallets.

According to a survey conducted by AAA, "Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair."

To add insult to suspension, potholes are stressing out drivers earlier than usual in 2024. Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C. states “This is a weather pattern we typically see in the spring, but this year, we’re already getting calls from Members with tire troubles related to potholes.”

If a pothole were to cause an unfortunate flat, drivers of older vehicles maybe in luck while owners of later models maybe left waiting in the cold. "Many new cars do not come with a spare," Ali says. "One thing drivers can do to minimize the need for a tow is to check their trunk right now.”

Typically, a flat tire isn't covered through insurance but major damage to your car maybe covered.

AAA has some solutions to avoid the roadside surprise suspense:



Beware of Puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise.

Look Ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole.

Increase Following Distance – This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you.

Limit Distractions – Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you pay attention to the road ahead.

Slow Down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if you can’t avoid a pothole, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage.

Inspect Tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat.

Take Care of Your Spare – Check your trunk. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat.

Don’t Ignore Noises/Vibrations – A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.

To report a pothole in Maryland, you can call the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) toll-free at 1-800-543-2515. The MD SHA also has an online submission here where drivers can report potholes and other issues.