Potential work stoppage looming at healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente

BALTIMORE — A potential work stoppage is looming at healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente.

OPEIU 2, a local union representing 3,800 Kaiser workers throughout Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia recently voted 98 percent to go on strike if a new agreement can't be reached by September 30.

The workers allege unfair labor practices, including under-staffing which they claim is causing a decline in patient care.

As result the union says patients are experiencing longer wait times for appointments and other service delays like X-rays.

They also accuse Kaiser of failing to keep up with cost of living increases, despite making more than $24 billion in profit over the past half-decade.

Other Kaiser unions on the west coast recently threatened to go on strike as well.

Workers represented by these unions include optometrists, pharmacists, Licensed Practice Nurses (LPNs), call center workers, certified nursing assistants (CNAs), surgical techs, imaging techs, respiratory therapists, emergency department technicians, physical therapy assistants, and phlebotomists.

We've reached out to Kaiser for comment and are awaiting to hear back.

