Postal worker decides to pay off bills after winning $1 million from scratch-off

BALTIMORE — A lucky postal service worker is now a millionaire after hitting big on a scratch-off ticket in Anne Arundel County.

The man, a Washington D.C. resident, went to purchase instant tickets at a 7-Eleven in Harwood.

He said it was an unplanned stop and went in to randomly grab some tickets.

After scratching off the $20 Millionaire's Club ticket the man immediately said, "Thank you, Lord."

He matched the winning number 54 for the corresponding $1 million top prize in the second row of the game’s play area.

The postal worker can now think of retirement after working for the company for 30 years. When asked what he would do with the money, he said he's going to pay some bills.

Management at the 7-Eleven will collect a $1,000 Lottery bonus for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million.