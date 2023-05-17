Postal service mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect demanded mailbox key

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

On May 17, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery that occurred in the 7800 block of Bruton Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim, a United States Postal Service mail carriers told police they were approached by a suspect carrying a gun.

Police say the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the mailbox key.

The victim handed the suspect the key and the suspect fled on foot.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

