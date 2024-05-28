"Possible insider threat situation": BWI worker caught with loaded gun inside airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — A retail shop worker at BWI had their ID badge confiscated after allegedly showing up to the airport with a loaded gun.

TSA detected the weapon on May 26 as the employee was being screened at a security check point.

Officials say the 9mm firearm was loaded with eight rounds.

Police ended up recovering the gun and citing the Baltimore man, who now faces a potential federal fine.

The unnamed worker was also forced to turn over his badge, cutting off airport access.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation,” explained Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland. “Similar to passengers, individuals who work at the airport are prohibited from bringing any prohibited items onto the secure side of the checkpoint. We are always on alert for employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.”

So far this year TSA has recovered 21 guns at BWI. In 2023, officers seized 42 firearms.