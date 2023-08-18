Positive case of malaria reported by MDH near DC

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported a positive case of locally acquired malaria in a Maryland resident.

The resident , who resides in the North Capital Region, was hospitalized and is now recovering.

Officials say this person did not travel recently outside of the United States or to other U.S. States with recent locally acquired malaria cases.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. More than 2,000 cases of malaria are reported annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with most cases occurring in people returning from international travel.

Maryland typically reports around 200 travel-related malaria cases each year, and the Maryland Department of Health investigates each case for cause and risk.

Symptoms of malaria usually appear 7 to 30 days after an infective bite and include high fever, chills, body aches, diarrhea and vomiting.

“Malaria can be very dangerous and even fatal if it is not treated, but early treatment reduces the chances of complications,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “We urge the public to take precautions against mosquito bites, and if you develop symptoms after traveling abroad, seek urgent medical care.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to the public for locally acquired mosquito-transmitted malaria remains very low.

Marylanders should still adhere to these precautions to prevent mosquito bites or travel-related malaria.

Use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin.

If weather and heat allow, wear loose-fitting, long sleeved clothing.

Keep windows and doors closed or covered with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Empty standing water at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

Before you travel, learn about the health risks and precautions for malaria and other diseases for your destination.

If you are planning to travel abroad, check with your health care provider for current recommendations on prescription medications to prevent malaria.