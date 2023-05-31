Middle River Road reopens after explosive device scare

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A potential explosive device was discovered Wednesday morning in Middle River, according to Baltimore County Police.

The possible threat posed by the device forced police to temporarily shut down a portion Middle River Road, between Compass and Biggs Roads.

After examination the Police Department's Hazardous Devices Team determined the device was non-threatening.

We're told operations at nearby Middle River Middle School were not affected.

It's unclear how the device ended up in the area.