BALTIMORE COUNTY — The strike at the Port of Baltimore has been suspended.

Union for 45,000 U.S. dockworkers agreed to suspend the strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate new contract.

Sources familiar with the negotiations tell us the two sides have reached a tentative agreement on wages and agree to extend the master contract until Jan. 15, return to the bargaining table to negotiate all outstanding issues.

Workers are expected back to work at 8 a.m. tomorrow.