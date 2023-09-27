Port of Baltimore breaks cargo record

BALTIMORE — Governor Moore announced a new record broken for the Port of Baltimore.

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore has achieved a new cargo volume record handling 11.6 million tons of general cargo for 2023 fiscal year, a 600,000-ton increase from the former record set in fiscal year 2019.

“The Port of Baltimore continues to show its strength as an economic engine, and continues to show why Maryland’s reputation for outstanding workers and a tremendous business climate is so well founded,” said Governor Wes Moore.

Moore continued, “this impressive milestone is a testament to the people who make up our longshore labor force, and to our partners in the maritime industry.”

The port also welcomed a new cruise operator this month – Norwegian Cruise Line – to begin a fall and winter sailing schedule.

Norwegian joins Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, which both offer year-round cruises from Maryland to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean, New England and Canada.

About 15,300 jobs are created directly by the Port of Baltimore in Maryland, and nearly 140,000 jobs are linked to port activity.

According to the Governor's Office, the port ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for foreign cargo handled and ninth for total foreign cargo value.

The port is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenues, and $395 million in state and local tax revenues annually.