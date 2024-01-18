Watch Now
Port Discovery Children's Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

Announces $17.5 million exhibition master plan
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 18, 2024
BALTIMORE — Port Discovery Children's Museum continues to find innovative ways to redefine the landscape of interactive learning and play.

On Thursday the museum announced a five-year, $17.5 million exhibition master plan during its kickoff event for its 25th anniversary celebration.

The plan expands the museum's range to cater to different ages, disabilities, and developmental stages.

Additions to the museum will include an imaginative local food market and teaching kitchen and a spaced-themed STEM exhibit.

“The master plan is not just an expansion; it's a reimagining of how we engage young minds," said Port Discovery Board Chairman and former State Senator and Baltimore County Executive, Dennis Rasmussen. "It's about creating spaces that foster curiosity, collaboration, and real-world learning.”

The museum will also look to add the At Play Early Learning Institute, which will be a resource to strengthen the state's early childhood workforce and provide educators.

