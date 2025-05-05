Popular Baltimore radio show Rouse and Company reunites after 20 years

BEL AIR, Md. — Baltimore radio listeners who woke up to the Rouse and Company morning show for 17 years will have a chance to hear the beloved program again after two decades of silence.

The show, which disappeared from the airwaves on May 4, 2005, will broadcast a special reunion show tomorrow from noon to 1 p.m. at One Eleven Main in Bel Air.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun tomorrow at the get-together. A lot of the folks that were on the show will be there, it'll be a lot of memories. It seems like this show meant a lot to a lot of people and it's gonna be great fun," Rouse said.

Steve says the lunch reservations are full but there is plenty of room for people to come say hi.

Fans can attend the reunion in person or listen live on the Steve Rouse Facebook page.

If you can't make it out tomorrow, you can listen to the livestream here.

