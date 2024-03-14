pOpshelf to open store in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A store that promises "fun in every find" and "surprise on every shelf" is opening its second Maryland (and Baltimore-area) location.

It's called pOpshelf, and it's a new concept from Dollar General.

There are almost 200 pOpshelf stores nationwide, and there's already one in Westminster, on Englar Road off of Route 140.

Now pOpshelf is opening in Middle River, next to Dollar Tree at the Martin Plaza Shopping Center.

The chain was launched in 2020 and offers "a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where [customers] can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more—with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less!"

Dollar General had said it planned to open up to 1,000 pOpshelf stores by the end of 2025.