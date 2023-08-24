Poppleton residents celebrate community milestone

BALTIMORE — The Poppleton community of Baltimore said enough is enough and committed to cleaning up their neighborhood of crime.

Poppleton residents celebrated a big milestone: 24 months without a violent crime.

Neighbors say it's already brought welcome changes to the streets.

"I'll tell you one thing: it makes the kids feel safe to come outside and play again. Remember when you were a kid and you used to go outside ride their bikes and throw a ball and now you're seeing a whole lot more of that happening now versus some time ago when people were scared to send their kids outside. Now you can see them coming outside and just having a good time, and that means a whole lot. It brings some nostalgia to those who grew up that way," Lytisha Leak, assistant property manager of Poppleton Place, said.

The celebration was part of their annual 'CommUnity Day,' with an emphasis on unity.

It brings people together with entertainment and food, as well as resources for healthcare and back to school.