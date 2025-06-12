Poppleton Recreation Center reopens, bringing vital community space back to southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A long-awaited revival has come to Southwest Baltimore as the Poppleton Recreation Center reopens its doors after sitting vacant for almost two decades.

The recreation center, once a cornerstone of community life, is now welcoming residents back following significant investment and collaborative efforts from local organizations.

"I understand what it did for me having a rec center. And so I believe that all kids, it should be a right for kids to be able to have a place, a safe haven, a safe place where they could go and have structural play," said Sonia Eadie, president of the Poppleton Now Community Association.

The center's rebirth comes after years of development plans that neighbors say divided the community. The restoration was made possible through partnerships between nonprofits and a Baltimore church, backed by a $3 million investment.

Mayor Brandon Scott also committed more than $500,000 in city funding to support the project, demonstrating the city's commitment to revitalizing community spaces.

The 7,500-square-foot facility will offer youth programs, fitness classes, and various community activities designed to serve residents of all ages.

In addition to the recreation center, city officials announced plans to build a state-of-the-art swimming pool across from the facility. The new pool is expected to open next summer, further enhancing recreational opportunities in the neighborhood.

