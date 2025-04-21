Pope Francis has died, the Vatican camerlengo announces

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″