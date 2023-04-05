Watch Now
Pop-up skating event held in downtown Baltimore to attract more to the area

BALTIMORE — The weather was beautiful and that made for a great time "skating" in downtown Baltimore.

The Downtown Baltimore Association hosted a "Spring break skate" pop-up event.

People of all ages gathered to test their skills and have a good time.

Organizers say the goal is to get people back to the downtown area.

"Come downtown, we're bringing it back. It's fun, it's exuberant. We want everybody to come downtown," said one person.

The pop-up will be there until April 8.

Tickets start at $10 for adults and eight for kids.

Skate rentals will cost you five dollars.

