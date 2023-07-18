Pool closures leaves some Baltimore residents looking for ways to beat the heat

BALTIMORE — The summer heat isn't going anywhere.

But parts of Baltimore have fewer options to beat the heat, because their community pools aren't open.

Lake Clifton and Patterson Park pools, as well as the Cherry Hill Splash Pad are closed until further notice.

Rec and Parks says Lake Clifton Pool will open in the coming days once the pool motor is repaired.

However, the Splash Pad and Patterson Park's pool won't open until 2024.

While there are several neighborhood pools, the closures mean only three park pools, Riverside, Roosevelt Park and Druid Park, are open right now.

The park pools have longer hours and are also the only city-run pools open on Sundays.

On Monday, council member Zeke Cohen spoke on the issues, saying it's expensive but necessary to keep Baltimore's aging pools functional.

"It is always going to be a crunch to make sure we're funding this critical infrastructure. But to me, it's extremely important. When we think about what actually prevents violence from occurring, before it happens, having safe places for our young people to be is mission critical," Cohen said.

Cherry Hill's Splash Park was also closed the past two summers while the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center was constructed.

Piping issues mean it won't open until next year.

Cherry Hill residents have the option to swim in the indoor pool at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.

As for Patterson Park, heavy flooding overloaded the pools system, closing it until 2024 as well.