Poll: Marylanders support high-speed train between Baltimore and Washington

A new statewide poll shows support for a high-speed train that would connect riders from Washington to Baltimore in just 15 minutes.

The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted by Lake Research Partners.

The train, Northeast Maglev, is a magnetic levitation train that is modeled after the famous Japanese bullet train.

After its built, the train will be the first magnetic levitation train in the country. This will allow the train to hit speeds of up to 311 miles per hour, making it one of the fastest trains in the world.

Studies show that this will not only decrease traffic, but will create 74,000 construction jobs and another 1,500 permanent jobs each year.

They have also set goals to hire 40 percent of the construction workforce and 25 percent of the permanent employees.

The project remains in the planning and review process required by the federal National Environmental Policy Act.

The goal is for the train to eventually head to New York, a trip that would take just one hour.

"The positive effects this revolutionary project will have upon the daily lives of Maryland families are hard to overstate,” said Northeast Maglev Chairman Wayne Rogers. “If we are truly serious about making Maryland the best state in the nation to live, work and grow a business, we must get serious about taking this project to the next level.”