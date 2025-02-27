Watch Now
Poll: Majority of MD Republicans, independents have considered leaving the state

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A majority of Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Maryland have considered leaving the state, according to a new UMBC poll.

Overall, however, most Marylanders say the state is an "excellent" or "good" place to raise a family and get health care.

The latest UMBC poll - which is done by the university's Institute of Politics, run by prominent local pollster Mileah Kromer - surveyed Marylanders' attitudes on living in the state and whether they'd like to move.

The poll showed 69 percent of unaffiliated/independent voters and 63 percent of Republicans have considered moving, while only 39 percent of Democrats have.

Overall, about 53 percent of Marylanders have considered moving to a different state in the next few years.

(Also, 2 percent said they have either considered moving to a different country or given "some other opinion.")

Kromer noted:

A majority of residents say that Maryland is a great place to raise a family, access healthcare services, and get a quality K-12 education. At the same time, more than half of Marylanders also say they’ve considered moving to a different state. And there is a clear political divide in attitudes: Democrats are far less likely to have considered moving to a different state and more likely to give Maryland high marks as a place to live than Republicans.

The poll surveyed 803 Marylanders, of whom 769 were registered voters.

Other results of the poll include:

  • 56 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to raise a family.
  • 54 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to access health care services.
  • 50 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to get a quality K-12 education.
  • 46 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to find a good paying job.
  • 36 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to open or run a business.
  • 30 percent think Maryland is an “excellent” or “good” place to retire.
