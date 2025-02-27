Poll: Majority of MD Republicans, independents have considered leaving the state

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A majority of Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Maryland have considered leaving the state, according to a new UMBC poll.

Overall, however, most Marylanders say the state is an "excellent" or "good" place to raise a family and get health care.

The latest UMBC poll - which is done by the university's Institute of Politics, run by prominent local pollster Mileah Kromer - surveyed Marylanders' attitudes on living in the state and whether they'd like to move.

The poll showed 69 percent of unaffiliated/independent voters and 63 percent of Republicans have considered moving, while only 39 percent of Democrats have.

Overall, about 53 percent of Marylanders have considered moving to a different state in the next few years.

(Also, 2 percent said they have either considered moving to a different country or given "some other opinion.")

Kromer noted:

The poll surveyed 803 Marylanders, of whom 769 were registered voters.

