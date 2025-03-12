Poll: Gov. Moore's approval slips as majority of Marylanders believe state headed in wrong direction

BALTIMORE — We are a little more than half-way into the Governorship of Wes Moore, and approaching two months into the second Trump administration.

On Wednesday Gonzales Research & Media Services released a poll shedding light on how Marylanders feel about the state of economics, along with thoughts on current state and federal leadership.

As a heavily left leaning state, Gonzales polled a majority of Maryland Democrats (424 - 52.7%) compared to Republicans (222 - 27.6%), and unaffiliated voters (158 - 19.7%).

Out of those polled, 439 identified as female opposed to 365 male. Whites represented 467 of those surveyed, while African Americans accounted for 245, with 92 others choosing not to reveal their race. Over half of the respondents are ages 50 and older. An overwhelming majority are from the Baltimore and Washington suburbs, outside of Baltimore City, where only 65 people were polled.

Gonzales asked a series of questions including whether voters approve or disapprove of Governor Moore and President Trump's job performance. Voters were also asked their opinions on the direction of the state, tax increases for education, and current economic conditions.

Electric bills were discussed as well.

The results essentially fell along ideological party lines.

For example, Moore's statewide approval rating is 55 percent. However, only 17 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of Independents approve of his job performance, leaving him under water with two out of three major parties. Overall, Moore's statewide approval is down 14 points since a poll Gonzales released just two months ago.

The divide is evident among race too, with 83 percent of African Americans approving of Moore, compared to 43 percent of Whites.

A concerning sign for Moore is that 50 percent of the State overall feels Maryland is headed in the wrong direction.

Another red flag for Moore is a statewide perception that economic conditions are fair to poor. Among those polled 58 percent believe that way, with a minority 42 percent considering current times as good or excellent. Democrats rated Maryland's economic conditions fair or poor by a 51 percent margin, while 69 and 62 percent of Republicans and Independents respectively agreed.

One indicator of this is electric bills. Overall, 57 percent statewide say the fees have gotten much higher. Democrats and Republicans alike shared that sentiment at 60 and 62 percent. Electric increases have caused concern among 78 percent of the state's population, the poll found.

Gonzales then broached the topic of potential tax increases over Maryland's $3 billion deficit and $10 billion mandate to fund public education over the next three years.

Statewide, 50 percent oppose an increase in state and local taxes compared to 45 percent in support.

Broken down, 63 percent of Democrats are behind tax increases, while 87 percent of Republicans are against. For their part, a majority of Independents are also not in favor of tax hikes for education funding.

As for Trump, his statewide approval is only 36 percent. But, 84 percent of Republicans still approve, while 59 percent of Independents disapprove.

A majority of both White (55%), and African American voters (77%) disapprove.

The same can be said for Elon Musk's approval, except his ratings are much than Trump's, gaining only 9 percent of Democratic support and 28 percent of Independents. Musk is still highly thought of by 72 percent of Republicans.