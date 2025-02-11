Poll: BWI named among country's most romantic airports

BALTIMORE — If you're looking for a date, you might have to head to the airport, according to a new poll.

In a new poll revealing America's dating hotspots, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (BWI) emerged in 31st place overall.

"The observation gallery provides the perfect vantage point for both plane-watching and people-watching, while the extensive art displays give you something meaningful to discuss besides the weather. Between government contractors and diplomatic types, you might just find yourself negotiating terms of endearment with someone who literally helps run the country," the poll said.

According to the poll, it cites TikTok as the increase of romance at airports.

The poll asked 3,000 single travelers to rank the best and worst airports for finding a match.

Florida airports filled out four of the top five with Palm Beach International in West Palm Beach ranking first overall.

To see the full list, click here.