Police: Woman surrendering pet stole donation box belonging to Anne Arundel Animal shelter

MILLERSVILLE — Police are looking to file charges against a woman who allegedly stole a donation box belonging to the Anne Arundel County Animal Control shelter.

On June 1 the woman reportedly went to the shelter in Millersville to surrender an animal.

Once she completed the paperwork, police say she took the donation box and walked out.

Approximately $150 was inside the box at the time.

The money inside goes towards animals who are being cared for at the facility.

Police have not revealed her name.