Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Woman surrendering pet stole donation box belonging to Anne Arundel Animal shelter

Animal shelter finds 310 pets a new home in one day
Joe Raedle
<p>BOCA RATON, FL - MAY 30: Dogs rescued from the ruins after a deadly tornado struck near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma are seen as they are cared for at the Tri County Humane Society in Boca Raton on May 30, 2013 in Boca Raton, Florida. Workers at the animal shelter brought 65 dogs and 15 cats back from the disaster zone last night with plans to treat the animals for injuries give them needed shots and adopt them out to families in about a week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
Animal shelter finds 310 pets a new home in one day
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:17:10-04

MILLERSVILLE — Police are looking to file charges against a woman who allegedly stole a donation box belonging to the Anne Arundel County Animal Control shelter.

On June 1 the woman reportedly went to the shelter in Millersville to surrender an animal.

Once she completed the paperwork, police say she took the donation box and walked out.

Approximately $150 was inside the box at the time.

The money inside goes towards animals who are being cared for at the facility.

Police have not revealed her name.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices