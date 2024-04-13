Police: Woman in custody accused of shooting her partner who allegedly attacked her

BALTIMORE — A woman is in custody accused of shooting her partner in an alleged domestic incident in north Baltimore.

Authorities say the shooting happened Friday around 11:23 p.m. when officers responded to the 600 block of Homestead Avenue to investigate a caller who claimed she shot a man who was attacking her.

A short time later, after the call, a 53-year-old man walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.

When officers got there, the victim told them that he was shot in the 600 block of Homestead Avenue by his domestic partner.

That woman has been taken into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2455.