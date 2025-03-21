Police warn of traveling group of thieves targeting homes in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An increase in daytime burglaries has Baltimore County Police telling residents to be on the lookout.

Police say the burglaries involves a traveling group of thieves. Over 30 cases have been reported in the first three months of the year.

These groups usually operate in small teams, consisting of two to three women. Their main targets are single-family homes, where residents are older and have minimal security.

According to police, the women make up a story, usually claiming they want to buy something from the property owner.

While one person distracts the owner, the others will force their way into the home through a side or back door. Once they get inside, they target high-value jewelry.

Afterwards, a man comes to pick them up from a nearby location.

If you are approached by one of these groups, contact police.