Police warn of scam involving Poshmark app, searching for additional victims

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police warn of scam involving the marketplace app Poshmark.

On September 7, 2024, a victim reported their bank card had been fraudulently used to make an online order from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Detectives were able to track the package to a different recipient. Police say they verified who received the package and determined it was purchased on Poshmark from seller "@Valdez310."

They later learned the original victim’s bank card was used to buy the Dick’s Sporting Goods item and the suspect passed it off as a Poshmark item.

As the investigation progressed, detectives determined "@Valdez310," was using stolen credit card information to list and sell fraudulent orders on Poshmark.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is urged to contact detectives at 240-773-5476.