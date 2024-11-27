Police warn of scam involving paying fines related to missing jury duty

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are warning of a scam that involves a person requesting money after you've missed jury duty.

On November 26, police took a call in reference to this scam.

The victim said she received a call from a suspect saying he was with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the victim missed jury duty.

The suspect told the victim she needed to pay a fine or she would be placed in jail. Police say the victim became suspicious and wanted to speak with another member of the department.

She was told she could speak to a judge on the phone the next day to clear up the situation.

The victim ultimately sent an undisclosed amount of money to the suspects.

Anyone with any information on this incident or may have been victim to a similar scam is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police Department's Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1965.