Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police warn about assassin game after teens were wearing masks/knocking on doors

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:00:06-04

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued a warning against participation in the "Senior Assassin" game.

It's a new game, often played by high school seniors, where they are assigned targets, typically other students, whom they must assassinate by various means.

This includes squirting them with water guns or tagging them with stickers.

Police say this game has the potential to "escalate quickly and result in serious consequences."

On Monday, April 29, deputies responded to a call reporting suspicious people wearing masks and knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Turns out, the incident was connected to the game.

Similarly, this game was also played in Baltimore County last summer.

Police say the fake guns could be mistaken as authentic ones.

Assassin Game.jpeg

RELATED: Teens urged to stop Assassin Game; water guns can look like real weapons

The Sheriff's Office urges parents to speak with their children about the risk associated with the game.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices