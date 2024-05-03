Police warn about assassin game after teens were wearing masks/knocking on doors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued a warning against participation in the "Senior Assassin" game.

It's a new game, often played by high school seniors, where they are assigned targets, typically other students, whom they must assassinate by various means.

This includes squirting them with water guns or tagging them with stickers.

Police say this game has the potential to "escalate quickly and result in serious consequences."

On Monday, April 29, deputies responded to a call reporting suspicious people wearing masks and knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Turns out, the incident was connected to the game.

Similarly, this game was also played in Baltimore County last summer.

Police say the fake guns could be mistaken as authentic ones.

The Sheriff's Office urges parents to speak with their children about the risk associated with the game.