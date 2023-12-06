Police use Royal Farms receipt to ID stabbing suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspect in an Annapolis stabbing was identified by a pay stub he apparently dropped outside Royal Farms, said Annapolis police.

Both the victim and suspect were at the Royal Farms on 6th Street at Chesapeake Avenue in Eastport on Dec. 5. Police responded to a report of a stabbing there at 11:38 p.m.

The victim said he was stabbed after leaving Royal Farms, while he was walking along Chesapeake Avenue. The victim said the suspect, who is about 20 years old, assaulted him with an edged weapon.

The victim then ran to the store for help, and was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition; he had surgery for a puncture wound in his intestine.

The store clerk remembered ringing up both the suspect and victim. Another store employee found a pay stub on the ground outside Royal Farms.

Detectives were able to get a photo of the person named on the pay stub, and the clerk was able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call (410) 260-3439.

