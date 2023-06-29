Police urges people traveling for the holiday to avoid driving while impaired

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — This Fourth of July, whether you're having a few cold ones, a patriotic cocktail, or poolside glass of wine, remember to celebrate responsibly.

The Maryland Department of Transportation and state police are urging police to make a plan, have a designated driver, schedule a ride share, or take public transit.

Police are reminding folks, that doesn't change any driving laws.

"Make no mistake, driving under the influence of cannabis and any other drug remains illegal in Maryland. Hopefully many of you already made the commitment to avoid impaired driving. Please, we can only do so much to combat impaired driving from an enforcement level. It takes a community effort from local enforcement, to bars, to dispensaries or restaurants, to the general communities," said Major Daniel Pickett of the Maryland State Police.

State police will have an increased number of patrols this holiday to keep impaired drivers off the roadway.