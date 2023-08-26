Police: SWAT Team and BPD respond to a deadly shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police and a SWAT team are responding to a scene in West Baltimore following a shooting that killed one person Saturday.

Police say that just after 11 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Ashburton Street to investigate a call for a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That person died from their injuries after medics attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that officers were initially responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1000 block of Ashburton Street; however, there were no victims located in the area.

Officers were then advised that another man was seen fleeing from the scene on foot, entering home located in the 2700 block of Mosher Street. This individual is believed to be a possible suspect regarding the incident.

Homicide detectives were notified, and the SWAT Team has been dispatched to the location.

This is an active scene.

