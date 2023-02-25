Police: Suspect steals Ring doorbell camera after firing two shots into a building

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police need your help identifying a shooting suspect who opened fire outside a building and stole the Ring doorbell camera that captured the entire ordeal.

Police say the suspect fired two shots into the glass portion of a door in the 200 block of Francis Noel Way. The person then entered the building, left, removed the doorbell, and fled on foot toward Gibraltar Avenue and Moreland Parkway.

As of this time, there is no information on whether the suspect took anything while inside the building.

Authorities were able to locate two shell casings, one of which went through one of the victims' windows and was lodged in a wall.

Units canvassed the area, and an Anne Arundel County officer saw a subject in a nearby wood line.

The motive for the crime is currently unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to contact Officer Triggs at jjtriggsjr@annapolis.gov or 443-859-4460.