Police: Sunglass Hut robbers crash getaway vehicle after stealing from TJ Maxx

Posted at 2:58 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 14:58:41-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man and woman from Washington D.C. are accused of robbing the Sunglass Hut inside Annapolis Mall Tuesday.

Police arrested the duo later that same day after they allegedly stole from a TJ Maxx store nearby.

While making their escape, they crashed their getaway vehicle.

Inside Anne Arundel County Police found multiple pairs of stolen sunglasses.

The Sunglass Hut employee reported being assaulted by the suspects before they took off with the merchandise.

Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Parris Tamera Rosier and Darriel Ravon Cunningham, 27.

