Police: Student stabbed at Meade High School in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — A stabbing at an Anne Arundel County high school.

Officers are currently on the scene after a student was stabbed at Meade High School.

Authorities say the student, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition.

The victim was discovered by a resource officer in the hallway.

A suspect has not been identified and the weapon has not been found, but police believe the incident occurred inside the school building.

All students are in their classrooms on lockdown until further notice.

Police are asking parents not to come to the school to pick up their students.

Army CID, Fort Meade Police, and DES are on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police say: please do not go to the school to pick up your students. pic.twitter.com/fR0EBOwgY2 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorthNews) January 23, 2025

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*