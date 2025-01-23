Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Student stabbed at Meade High School in Severn

Meade High School.jpg
Erick Ferris/WAMR
Meade High School.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SEVERN, Md. — A stabbing at an Anne Arundel County high school.

Officers are currently on the scene after a student was stabbed at Meade High School.

Authorities say the student, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition.

The victim was discovered by a resource officer in the hallway.

A suspect has not been identified and the weapon has not been found, but police believe the incident occurred inside the school building.

All students are in their classrooms on lockdown until further notice.

Police are asking parents not to come to the school to pick up their students.

Army CID, Fort Meade Police, and DES are on the scene as the investigation continues.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are