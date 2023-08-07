Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southeast Baltimore

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 12:20:53-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they found skeletal remains in a suitcase, Sunday morning.

Around 7:16 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of East Madison Street to investigate a call for human remains.

When officers arrived, they found the remains inside a suitcase.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation.

Police say the Medical Examiner's Office retrieved the remains and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices