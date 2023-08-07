Police: Skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they found skeletal remains in a suitcase, Sunday morning.

Around 7:16 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of East Madison Street to investigate a call for human remains.

When officers arrived, they found the remains inside a suitcase.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation.

Police say the Medical Examiner's Office retrieved the remains and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.