Police: Silver Spring man installed hidden cameras inside bedroom, bathroom of Airbnb

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man is accused of installing hidden cameras inside an Airbnb rental.

Police say a Texas couple had been staying at a home on Dale Drive when they noticed cameras tucked inside the bedroom and bathroom smoke detectors.

After making the discovery the two drove to a nearby store where they called police.

Montgomery County officers then responded to the home to speak with the owner, who denied having any knowledge about the cameras.

The owner allowed police inside to search the home, and also told officers about two other people staying there, including his twin brother, 38-year-old Larry Goisse.

While the other renter let police check out his room, Goisse denied them access to his.

Turns out cameras were found hidden inside the other tenant's room as well.

Police eventually obtained a search warrant for Goisse's room where they say evidence was recovered connecting him to the cameras.

Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was also located inside his room, police said.

Goisse is now being held without bail on peeping tom charges and for illegally installing visual surveillance in private areas.

He's scheduled to appear in court on October 5.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-8477.