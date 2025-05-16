Police shoot man armed with knife in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a man armed with a knife in Essex.

This stems from an incident Thursday night when officers responded to a call for a missing "suicidal subject."

When they arrived to the 1000 block of Pine Road, the man was armed with a knife, police say.

Police ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. As a result, one officer fired his gun, hitting the man.

He was then taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Per Departmental policy, the officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave.

This incident remains under investigation.