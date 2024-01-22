Police shoot burglary suspect who allegedly dragged officer while fleeing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An attempted gas station burglary ends in gunfire and a police pursuit.

It happened overnight Sunday on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

That's where Prince George's County Police were dispatched for a burglary in progress.

Arriving officers discovered a van backed into the front of the gas station. Police say the same type van was used in another burglary just an hour prior.

As police were about to go inside to investigate, two men came running outside of the store and into the van which turned out to be stolen from a church.

One officer tried pulling the driver away, yet they were still able to put the van in drive and take-off all while dragging the officer in the process.

A second officer on scene shot the driver, later identified as Dennis Burkett, but he still refused to stop leading police on a 30 minute chase.

The dragged officer eventually fell to the ground on S. Osbourne Road.

Ultimately the chase ended when the getaway van became disabled at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills.

Dennis Burkett was arrested along with Robert Burkett, who reportedly admitted to the burglary.

Prince George's County Police Dennis and Robert Burkett

The injured officer and Dennis Burkett were each treated at the hospital and released.

Detectives say the Burkett's could be responsible for up to a dozen other burglaries.