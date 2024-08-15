Police sergeant from Dundalk killed on duty in Texas

FORT WORTH, Md. — A former Dundalk resident who worked as a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, was killed in the line of duty this week by a drunk driver.

The death of Sgt. Billy Randolph has devastated the Fort Worth area, where a candlelight vigil was held for him last night.

Randolph had served Fort Worth for 29 years. He was originally from the Baltimore area, and was a member of the Class of 1985 at Patapsco High School.

On Aug. 12, Randolph had responded to an accident on an interstate ramp, when he was hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way up the ramp.

He was killed just two days before his 57th birthday.

Fort Worth's police chief described Randolph as "a cop's cop" and "an ass-kicker."

Randolph's lieutenant also said at the vigil: