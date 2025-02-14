Police seek witness to Glen Burnie murder

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Gunned down outside her parents’ home in the parking lot of Glen Burnie’s Mountain Ridge apartment complex, 30-year-old Natasha Harris’ murder remains a mystery.

“She was very cordial. Always nice. Always said, ‘Hello. How you doing?’ and a very pleasant person,” said Ewell Harmon, a longtime neighbor, “I don’t know her private life that much, but I know from her coming in and out of here, it’s been 12 years and we’ve been here 34 years, she was a very, very, very nice person.”

More than three months after Harris’ murder, police still haven’t made an arrest, but there are new developments in the case.

Police already suspected the nurse and single mother had been targeted, and now, they are beginning to piece together who may have wanted her dead.

“I can tell you that we have what we’re calling a viable ‘person of interest’ so we have identified a viable person of interest in this case,” said Justin Mulcahy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “We also believe, of note, that there was a potential witness in the area that night so we’re asking that person to come forward so if they have any information to help us in this case, we will do everything within our power to protect that individual and their identity. Any family members as well.”

You can contact police at 410-222-4700 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

It could help bring justice to Natasha’s family and peace of mind to those whose love surrounded her.

“When we see strange cars coming in and out of here, you know?” said Harmon, “We’re more on the alert, than before and all that kind of stuff.”

