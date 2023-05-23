Police seek Royal Farms burglars, suspects targeted store on Falls Road

BALTIMORE — In the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, May 13, three suspects showed just how convenient burglarizing a convenience store can be, targeting the Royal Farms on Falls Road.

After smashing the glass front door, they came in and got drinks and snacks before grabbing cigars and electronic cigarettes worth more than $700.

The suspects had already cleared the store minutes before police would arrive here, but then decided to come back.

They apparently wanted to pick up a few items they had dropped on their way out.

A victimless crime?

This is the second after hours burglary in two months time at the same store, and police are putting out images of two suspects from a similar crime committed back in March.

“This is considered a Second Degree Burglary so it is actually a felony, so we would take this just as serious as any other crime,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin.

Unlike the most recent burglary, the images from the March heist clearly show the suspects right down to the smallest detail.

“One of the individuals has a tattoo on the back portion of their neck so, again, we ask anybody that may know this individual to please come forward and help us out with this case,” said Corbin.

Information leading to an arrest and charges in this case may qualify you for a reward of up to $2,000 at Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

