Police seek Peppa Pig thieves in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Someone stole a giant Peppa Pig statue from an Ocean City candy store over the weekend, and police are still looking for the suspects.

The colorful pig was stolen from the area of 120th Street at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, said Ocean City police.

Police were "able to save Peppa Pig last night!" and took a photo with the found pig - but three suspects remain at large.

Police said they're still trying to find the three suspects, who were seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Thompson at nthompson@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2023-001858